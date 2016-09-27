SCHOOLSPORT: Triumphant weekend for Wisbech Grammar School

It was a busy weekend at Wisbech Grammar School with both the rugby and hockey teams securing impressive victories.

On a busy Open Day at Wisbech Grammar School, the 1st XV claimed a decisive 38-5 win over King’s Ely, scoring five tries.

Ollie Mann kicks for goal.

Wisbech set the tempo from the start, playing with width and pace, and it did not take long for Tom Collie, making his 1st XV debut, to score under the posts and give the local side a 7-0 lead.

This gave the team confidence and not long after Jack Trundley added a second after finding a gap in the fringes of the King’s Ely defence.

Ollie Mann added the extras to take the lead to 14-0, before adding another penalty to make it 17-0.

Despite a late King’s Ely try in the first half, the Grammar School came out of the blocks quickly once again in the second half.

Within two minutes winger George Lemon added a score to extend the lead. Ollie Mann then added a touchdown to the rest of his points tally with an interception try created by a significant amount of pressure in the defensive line from Bradley Hutler, Henry Dyne and George Bone.

With the lead at 31-5, Tom Collie then made it a debut to remember with a second try after the Grammar School back-line sent the ball wide through some excellent play by captain Henry Thornton and full-back Arran Shipley.

With five minutes to go, the game was seen out with some defiant defence from the 1st XV, the final whistle finally going and giving Wisbech Grammar School a 38-5 win.

The Greyhounds recorded a 28-7 win over King’s Ely, scoring four tries. The team was aided by a number of strong carries in the midfield from Gabriel Parslew as well as a significant number of metres made by full-back Louis Jones. Captain Frazer Brown made a significant contribution from fly-half, scoring a hat-trick of tries and adding the extras for all four of the team’s tries.

Head of Rugby Alex Laybourne said: “I was delighted with the performances of all our rugby teams today, both home and away, with two significant wins at home for both our senior teams, the 1st XV and the Greyhounds. Well done to all involved.”

Elsewhere there was double success for the Grammar School’s hockey teams with 1st XI and Under 15 wins against an Oundle senior team and a Under 16B team respectively.

The 1st XI game was played with good tempo with both teams creating a number of opportunities throughout the game.

Oundle took the lead prior to half-time after a period of concerted effort.

The second half belonged to Wisbech Grammar School, putting the Oundle defence under pressure from the off and gaining their just rewards with a goal from Megan Tolliday.

After some fine defensive work a quick pass out to the wing enabled Amber Jones to feed Eden Cooper who beat two defenders to scored the winning goal.

Mark Jarvis (Head of Hockey) commented: “The whole team should take credit for this performance, in particular their perseverance and resilience. Well done.”

The Under 15 side gained their fourth win of the season with a well fought 3-1 victory over an Oundle Under 16B team.

Working hard to maintain their high-paced attacking style, the team took an early 2-0 lead from which they never looked back, scoring a third goal midway through the second half. Oundle scored a consolation on the final whistle!

The Greyhounds team had a difficult day, coming up against a strong Oundle 3rd XI and losing 7-0.

The Under 13A team went to Bedford Modern for their annual tournament and achieved third place in the league after three wins and two losses. Unfortunately this meant they did not progress to the semis.

