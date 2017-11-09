WEEKEND PREVIEW: Lions will get a much tougher test this Saturday at Scunthorpe

Peterborough Lions will be hoping for a tougher game this Saturday than the one they had last.

And, rest assured, they’ll certainly get it when they visit Scunthorpe.

Kaz Henderson scores his fourth try against Old Halesonians. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Last weekend the Lions travelled to Old Halesonians in Stourbridge for their latest Midlands Premiership fixture and in a second versus bottom match-up they cruised to a whopping 90-0 win.

It was the Lions biggest victory at that level and the biggest winning margin in the Premiership so far this season.

But nobody in the Lions camp really enjoyed the occasion.

“It was a mismatch - one-way traffic - men against boys,” said Lions secretary Mike Marjoram, who watched his side run in 14 tries .

Tom Dougherty scores a try against Old Halesonians. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Kaz Henderson (4) and Tongan flyer Sitanilei Tei Semisi (3) crossed for half of them with Tom Lewis (2), Jack Lewis, Tom Dougherty, Conor Gracey, Wes Cope and Josh Waller also touching down. Dan Malem kicked 10 conversions.

Scunthorpe will be a different proposition altogether.

They played at the higher National League Two level last season and certainly know their way around the Premiership.

They are currently in the hottom half of the table but have achieved notable wins at Derby (27-24) and at Bridgnorth (28-13). And they were only just pipped 20-15 by unbeaten table-topppers Birmingham on the first Saturday of the season.

Wes Cope runs in for a try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They are the sort of side that will take advantage if the Lions let their guard slip.

In the league below, Borough made it four Midlands Division One wins on the trot with a smash and grab raid at Paviors.

They won 24-22 with a converted try in injury-time.

The try was scored by centre George Offer - his third of the match - and Joe Andresen slotted the match-winning conversion.

“We led 17-7 at one stage and everything looked hunky-dory,” said vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“But then they scored a try with five minutes to go to lead 22-17 and it was roll-your-sleeves-up time for the lads. And they responded perfectly. We gained possession and the ball went through 20 phases before George rode three tackles to score. Wonderful! It’s another bonus-point win and a result that keeps us in the pack at the right end of the table. We’re happy.”

Offer and fellow centre Michael Bean, who scored a superb solo try, both had outstanding games while pick of the Borough forwards were number eight Sarel Pretorius, debutant prop Sam Cowell and flanker Zak McClure.

This Saturday Borough are away to Wellingborough.

It was also a good weekend for Borough Ladies. They retained top spot in Midlands North Two of the Women’s League with a 31-19 win at Scunthorpe.

Tries from Jennifer Sothmann, Jess Robinson, Steph Warlow, Sarah Winder and Zoe Wright plus three Mel Fulcher conversions secured the win.

Forward and back of the match awards went to Fulcher and Winder respectively.

Former Borough first team star Andy McGeown rolled back the years when scoring both tries for Thorney Old Monks in their 14-14 draw with Oundle Veterans - the first after a 50-yard burst.

Heavyweight McGeown, playing way out of position at scrum-half, was man-of-the -match but was pushed hard by Trompie Du Toit in his first game in eight years.