Trophy treble for Shingles

Over 200 people attended Oundle Rugby Club’s 40th anniversary gala dinner at the club in Occupation Road.

The club enjoyed their best ever season in 2016-2017 culminating in promotion for the first team to Midlands Division One. First team star Robb Shingles picked up three awards.

The award winners: Clubman of the Year - Wayne Atkins; Colts Player of the Year - Robert Baile; Vets Player of the Year - Tony Hull; Captains Shield - Lee Osborne; Spolton Shield - Tom Oliver, Scott Gammon; 2nd XV Players Player of the Year - Peter Warren; 2nd XV Player of the Year - Joe Truman; Ranfurley Shield - Robb Shingles; 1st XV Players Player of the Year - Robb Shingles; 1st XV Player of the Year - Robb Shingles & Simon New; Chairman’s Award - Toby Snelling, Simon New, AK Kachra & Craig Tandy.

One of the highlights of the evening was the auctioning of the number 19 1st XV shirt with the proceeds going to pay tribute to Ben Walker, the 15 year-old Thrapston lad who tragically died playing football and who was known to many at the club.

The shirt went for £1,100 with Sean Boyle making the top bid.