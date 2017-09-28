TOURNAMENT SUCCESS: Borough girls start new season with a trophy win

The girls section of Peterborough Rugby Club started their new season in thbe same way they ended the last one - by bringing some silverware back to the Fengate club.

The Under 13 team won the Notts, Lincs & Derby Tens Festival at Newark on Sunday, and dedicated the trophy to new coach Matt Rain’s new-born son, whose arrival the day before meant his dad had to miss his first fixture in charge.

They completed their four matches without conceding a try and team manager Simon Potter was delighted with the new recruits.

He said: “We lost half a dozen players to our new Under 15 team over the summer but the newcomers were absolutely fantastic and blended really well with the stalwarts from last season. The future’s looking really bright.”

The Under 15s also went through their qualifying group without having a try scored against them but fell at the last hurdle as they came up against a well-organised and physical Castleford side, from the heart of rugby league territory, in the final.

“For a first outing, it was really encouraging to do as well as we did,” said coach Paddy Murray.

“A lot of the girls hadn’t played together before and what I saw today made me really optimistic about the months to come.”

Girls’ training is on Tuesday evenings at Fortress Fengate and potential new players can contact spotter@prufc.com for more details.