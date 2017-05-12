TOURNAMENT REPORT: A glorious end to a sensational season

A sensational season is now over for Peterborough Rugby Club girls under 13 team.

The youngsters completed their season unbeaten when they triumphed at the Royston Sevens last Sunday.

Victories over Cambridge, Harpenden, Hitchin and Old Albanians meant the Purple Bricks-sponsored side finishing their incredible debut season with 64 wins from 64 games.

“It’s been fantastic,” said team manager Simon Potter. “The girls have played some wonderful rugby, made some great friendships and had a really enjoyable time.”

Next season, though, half of the squad will form the core of a new under 15 team at the club while the other half will remain as under 13s.

“We’re looking for some new players to come and join us on this great adventure,” said coach Paddy Murray.

The Fengate-based club is staging an introduction-to-rugby session tomorrow (May 13, 1pm) as part of the Rugby Football Union’s national ‘Inner Warrior’ campaign and will welcome any girl from the age of 10 upwards, along with women who fancy joining the club’s senior ladies side.

No previous rugby experience is necessary and there’s no charge to take part.

Any enquiries should be directed to spotter@prufc.com

EAST MIDLANDS WOMEN

Borough were represented by Steph Warlow and Laura Phillips in the East Midlands side that took on Sussex in a Senior Womens’ County match ay Bedford Athletic.

Former Borough stalwart Sarah Davey skippered a side that went down 15-10 after a tense battle.

East Midlands recovered from a slow start to get into the match through a try from Davey, but even a second try couldn’t bridge a 15-point deficit.

Deeping’s Bronagh Doherty, Jess Robinson and Gemma Wilson also played. Next week, the ladies travel to play Kent in their final match.

EAST MIDLANDS MEN

Peterborough Lions Sam Crooks and Tom Lewis started for the East Midlands in their 24-21 win against the Eastern Counties in their first appearance in the Bill Beaumont Cup in Cambridge, while clubmate Ben Howard came on as a replacement.