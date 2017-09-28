Three wins on the trot for improving Borough

Borough made it three wins on the spin in Midlands Division One on Saturday and head coach Lee Adamson was delighted.

They were comfortable 39-7 winners against bottom club Market Rasen at Fengate and have moved up to sixth in the table.

Adamson said: “Considering we’re playing at a higher level and we’ve had a lot of new players come in, I have to be pleased with three wins out of four - and that could so easily have been four out of four (Borough were pipped 21-20 at Huntingdon in the opening game).

“It will take time for the new players to bed in and we all know we can get so much better. We’re improving with every game and are working hard in training.”

South African winger Mooki Tshepo-Olebile, a friend of centre Michael Bean, is one of the new recruits and he led the way on the scoresheet against Rasen with a hat-trick of tries.

“George Offer is back with us after a spell with the Lions and he made a big difference on Saturday,” said Adamson. “He helped create more space for Mooki and the lad took his chances well.”

The three other tries were scored by Ben Higton, Joe Andresen and Bean.

Higton was outstanding in the back row.

This weekend Borough visit Melton Mowbray and will be without second row stalwart John Thompson, who is away playing for the British Fire Brigade XV.

“We’ll miss JT but it’s a great honour for the club to have a player representing us at that level,” added Adamson.

Also missing will be prop Micky Watts, who is on holiday, and backs Jonno Anderson and Jack Balahm, who both have broken hands.

Oundle are third in the Midlands Division One table after a 36-19 win at Old Scouts. Will Carrington kicked 21 of their points.

Although Borough firsts are away on Saturday, there is still a big game at Fengate.

The Mark Collin Memorial match kicks off at 3pm with Borough Juggers taking on an Invitation Vets XV.

Popular Juggers player Collin was killed in a road accident in August.