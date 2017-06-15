Super sevens won by Oxfam

The third annual SRG Beach Sevens Festival at Borough Rugby Club was another huge success.

Hundreds flocked to Fengate over the weekend to watch 26 teams from all over the UK battle it out in four categories and there was plenty of local success.

Action from one of the ladies matches. Picture: JPC Images

The main competition winners were Oxfam Crusaders, a national squad made up of players from different clubs all over the country, but they were given a run for their money by local side SRG Mercenaries - a team that included Reggie Reed, Duncan Low, Dewi Pearce, Owain Pearce, Stefan Gallucci, Andy Richmond and Adam Peel.

Crusaders now go through to the RFU Regional Sevens finals.

Stamford Colts, Stamford College Old Boys and Hampton Hurricanes all picked up[ trohies.

The Stamford College side was made up of Liam Greenslade, Tyler Houston, Haydn Johns, Aled Pattinson, John Hickman, Alan Flanders and Callum Fraser while ex-Borough players Steve Pretsell, Joel Burpitt, Paul Booth, Reece Harry and Levan Stapleton were in the Hampton squad.

Zulu Warriors celebrate winning the Social Cup. Picture: JPC Images

The Zulu Warriors side that won the social tournament included current Borough first team players Joe Andresen and Tanaka Kanhukamwe.

The trophy winners were;

Ricky Fever Cup Winners - Oxfam Crusaders

Ricky Fever Plate Winners - SRG Mercenaries

Stamford College Old Boys were Social Plate winners. Picture: JPC Images

Insurewise Women’s Cup Winners - Loughborough Ladies

Insurewise Women’s Plate Winners - Jaz’s Minions

Just Let’s Social Cup Winners - Zulu Warriors

Just Let’s Social Plate Winners - Stamford College Old Boys

The young Stamford Colts side that won the Touch Cup. Picture: JPC Images

Homelink Touch Cup Winners - Stamford Colts

Homelink Touch Plate Winners - Hampton Hurricanes.

Festival organiser Sam Sargeant of SRG Events said: “The rugby was again of a high standard, but the whole weekend had a great fun- chilled vibe to it.

“We broke the bar revenue record this year and drank the club dry of lager. So in my book that’s a sign of a top weekend.”