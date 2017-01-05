Second place is a brave shout from Lions chairman Moore

Andy Moore has always had lofty ambitions and he’s kicking off 2017 with another bold statement.

The charismatic Peterborough Lions chairman firmly believes his side can still gain a top-two finish in National League Division Three even though they start the new year in ninth place in the table.

The winners go up to Division Two with the runners-up taking their place in a promotion play-off.

“We had a bit of a shaky start to the season while new players were bedding in but we’re flying now,” he said.

“We’ve only lost one of our last seven games and if we keep it up I can see us climbing to fourth, third or maybe even second. I don’t think we can win it, but second place is the target. You have to aim high.

“The league is really tight this season. Everybody’s beating everybody. We’re only a couple of wins off the top four and although we’re ninth we’ve got the same number of points as we had this time last season and we went on to finish fourth.”

The Lions resume their fixtures after the Christmas break with a trip to Longton on Saturday and revenge will certainly be on their minds.

“They nicked a 34-27 win at our place back in September with a late score and we definitely owe them one,” added Moore.

“Anything can happen in the first game back after a two-week Christmas break - it just depends who’s had the most Christmas puds - but if we can carry off where we left off against Lichfield we’ll be fine.”

The Lions won that game 31-12 on December 17 with a best performance of the season.

Back row player Tom Gulland was man-of-the-match after turning in his best display in a Lions shirt.

Unfortunately for Lions though he has just two games left before moving to the other side of the world to play in New Zealand.

“Tom will be a big miss,” said Moore. “He’s on fire at the moment. But I think you’ll find Darren Fox (the head coach) has decided to play regularly again and his experience will be invaluable. It’s always a more complete scrum when Foxy’s there.

“We also have players coming back from injury - Jonathan Hill and George Offer are both close to a return - so it’s looking rosy.

“I’ve every reason to be optimistic.”

Borough also enter the second half of the season on a roll.

They’re sitting pretty at the top of Midlands East Division Two (South).

They’ve only lost once - 14-10 at home to Oadby in the first game of the season - and are currently four points clear of Old Laurentians.

They are at home to Oakham on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm) and will be keen to make home advantage count. The sides drew 15-15 in Leicestershire in September.

Old Laurentians are at third-placed Oundle on Saturday.