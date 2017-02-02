RUGBY: Borough girls share matchday with Leicester Tigers

Young players from Peterborough Rugby Club’s girls squads honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers on Saturday (January 28).

The team from Peterborough took part in a Matchday Coaching Clinic with the Tigers and joined a 25,000 sell-out crowd for the Anglo-Welsh Cup win over Northampton Saints at Welford Road.

Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on during the rest of the season.

The Peterborough players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers prop Marcos Ayerza about his life in professional rugby and they then soaked up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road and watched the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Phillip Threlfall, a coach at Peterborough, accompanied the team for their photo with Tigers player Telusa Veainu and said: “The clinics were really good, all the girls have had a wonderful time.

“As a Saints supporter myself it’s been good because it shows how rugby really brings communities together.”