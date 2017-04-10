RUGBY: Borough girls keep on winning

The high-flying Peterborough Under 13 girls team extended their stunning run of victories to 49 at a tournament at Fengate yesterday (April 9).

The host team came out on top as Borough staged what they believe was the biggest Under 13 girls’ rugby festival ever staged in Europe.

The final, as expected, was a big showdown between two clubs who had been unbeaten all season, but Peterborough’s girls won it by three tries to nil against Drybrook, who had travelled from near the England/Wales border to take part.

It meant the Borough girls completed the event without conceding a try, with victories over Diss, Cambridge and Bedford.

Had it not been for a team scheduled to be in their group pulling out of the event at short notice, they could have reached the milestone of 50 games without defeat. That will now have to wait until their next event, the St George’s Day Tournament in Middlesex.

“What an event!” said coach Paddy Murray. “The girls played the best rugby they’ve ever played and they needed to, because Drybook are an awesome team, the best we’ve played all season.”

The day before, some of the players were showcased at the Peterborough club’s annual ex-players’ lunch, when they received a standing ovation after being introduced as “the most successful team in the club’s history” by club chairman Dick Clark.

“It’s been a phenomenal weekend,” added team manager and event organiser Simon Potter. “We had 16 Under 13 teams here, along with about 40 Under 11 players, fantastic weather and some unbelievable rugby. And the support from the club on Saturday was the icing on the cake.”

Hitchin finished in third place after defeating Bedford in their play-off match.