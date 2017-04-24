RUGBY: Best finish for 15 years for Stamford College Old Boys

Stamford College Old Boys gained their best English Clubs Championship finish for over 15 years on Saturday (April 22).

They ended their Midlands East Division Four (South) campaign with a flourish, winning 39-19 at Brackley to take fourth place in the final table.

Coach Sam Sargeant said: “I’m so pleased for the boys. We had a players meeting at the beginning of the season, and set out plans to shock the league.

“The club has historically finished at the bottom of the pile in past seasons. So teams have expected an easy game against us this season, and they’ve been shocked by the level we’re now playing at.

“That’s all down to be lads training hard, buying into the mentally and now they’ve been rewarded with a little bit of club history.

“The job isn’t complete yet though. We have one last game against Gainsborough in the Lincs Cup Final next Monday. Win that, and I’ll see that as a successful first season at the club!”

Tries against Brackley came from Liam Greenslade, Dan Thompson (2), Carl Brierley-Lewis (2) and man-of-the-mnatch Dan Smith. Brierley-Lewis kicked three conversions and a penalty.