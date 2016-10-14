PREVIEW:It’s a battle of the free-scoring, in-fom teams at Fortress Fengate

In-form Borough take a break from league rugby when they entertain Rugby Lions in the RFU Intermediate Cup at Fengate on Saturday (2.15pm).

The two clubs have never met in a competitive fixture and it promises to be a cracking encounter between sides who are showing good form.

Chris Sansby scored a try for Borough at Olney last weekend.

Rugby ply their trade at the same Midlands level as Borough, but in the West division, and are unbeaten and also scoring a lot of points. They racked up 60 in their last match last Saturday and sit in second place.

Borough, however, have hit some good form of their own and, after losing their first league game in early September, are also unbeaten.

And after a convincing 49-15 win in East Division Two away at Olney last week they are looking forward to the challenge.

Head Coach Lee Adamson said: “We realise Rugby will be a very good test for us, but we are at home and starting to gain some momentum.

“I was pleased with last Saturday’s result and some of the work we are putting in at training is starting to pay off.

“There is however more room for improvement and that is what we will be trying to do on Saturday.

“We have a good blend of youngsters with some more experienced guys to go alongside them and that is a great mix to have. We are improving as we get into our stride, and are looking forward to some interesting weeks ahead.”

Borough now have a strong squad of players capable of filling most positions and may use some of those fringe players this Saturday.

Joe Andresen, who was a regular first-team player last season, has re-joined the club after a short spell at Peterborough Lions.

Michael Bean claimed a hat-trick of tries for Borough who racked up 26 points in the final 12 minutes at Olney.

Young full back Tanaka Kanhukamwe, making only his second appearance, scored two tries with Stefan Gullicci and Chris Sansby also crossing.

Borough Juggers scored a rare success at Stamford Vets, winning 24-14 with tries from birthday boy Jason Hinch, Richie Warlow, Pete Hibbins and Dale Abblitt. Mark Collin kicked two conversions.

Borough Ladies were called off last weekend, but entertain Bury St Edmunds in a league game on Sunday.

Peterborough Lions are without a fixture this weekend.

There is RFU Vase and Cup action for Deeping, Bourne, Stamford and Spalding on Saturday.

MEN’S FIXTURES

Saturday, October 15

RFU JUNIOR VASE

Midlands Second Round: Deeping v Coventry Welsh, Nottingham Moderns v Bourne.

RFU INTERMEDIATE CUP

Second Round: Nottingham Casuals v Stamford, Oadby v Spalding, Borough v Rugby Lions.