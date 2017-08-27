PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY: The Lions are looking good

There was another impressive pre-season friendly performance by Peterborough Lions yesterday (August 26).

They entertained higher-level South Leicester at Bretton Gate and turned on the style for a crowd of over 150 to win 38-28.

South Leicester play in National League Two, one level above the Lions, who start their Midlands Premiership campaign with an away match at Bridgnorth on Saturday (September 2).

“That was a fantastic win,” enthused Lions chairman Andy Moore. “It was electric - fast-paced rugby with the ball in the hands between two sides really going for it.

“We did well the previous weekend to only just lose to National League One side Ampthill and against South Leicester we upped it another level. We were outstanding - backs and forwards alike - and I’m really excited about this season.”

Once again new Tongan centre Semisi Sitanilei Tei shone for the Lions and he scorched in for two of their six tries.

The others came from Dean Elmore - a fine solo effort, Sam Crooks, Ryan Morris and Wes Cope, who took great delight in scoring against his former club.