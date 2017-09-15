PREVIEW:Borough are seeking a repeat performance

Peterborough Rugby Club are determined to build on an excellent result and power up the the Midlands Division One (East) table.

The city stars upset the highly-touted Kettering side 21-18 in a tense, exciting encounter at Fengate last Saturday.

But head coach Lee Adamson insists that standard must be replicated at Leighton Buzzard tomorrow (September 16).

“It was a very good performance against a very good Kettring side,” Adamson said.

“We were very pleased with how we played, but the secret now is to repeat that standard on a weekly basis.

“We don’t know a lot about Leighton Buzzard. It’s a new trip for us, but I understand they are a friendly club with a strong first XV. There’s always some trepidation when visiting new opponents, but the Kettering win has given us a lot of confidence.”

Borough and Buzzard have both recorded a win and a defeat from their two league games so far, a record matched by Oundle who blitzed Market Rasen 39-12 last weekend.

Oundle are at Melton Mowbray tomorrow.