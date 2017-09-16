MATCH REPORT: Borough are buzzing after another victory

They didn’t play anywhere near as well as last weekend when toppling mighty Kettering but Borough still gained another English Clubs Championship win this afternoon (September 16).

Lee Adamson’s side were away at Midlands Division One East rivals Leighton Buzzard and just managed to edge home 23-20.

“We deserved the win and our forwards played very well. But the big difference between last week and this week was that our backs didn’t really click today,” said club vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“We had plenty of possession but the sparkle wasn’t there this week. But two wins on the trot against two of the better teams in the division is not to be sniffed at. We’re happy and look forward to entertaining Market Rasen next Saturday.”

Borough played down the slope in the first half and turned round 10-3 to the good courtesy of a try, conversion and penalty from fly-half Joe Andresen.

But many in the Borough camp felt a seven-point advantage might not be enough . . . and indeed it was tight at the finish.

Andresen struck twice more with penalties to increase the Borough lead to 16-3 but then Buzzard narrowed the gap to 16-15 with a couple of tries in the corner.

Then with 10 minutes to go centre Michael Bean made the most of an overlap to touch down for a crucial try which Andresen converted.

Borough’s back row trio of Ben Higton, skipper-for-the-day Rob Moulds and new Kiwi debutant Andrew Carruthers were outstanding and Scott Mills was solid in the second row. Reggie Reid at full-back was the pick of the Borough backs.

Oundle were also narrow winners in Midlands Division One. They won 22-20 at Melton Mowbray to move up to third in the table on 11 points. Borough are seventh on nine points.