MATCH REPORT: Borough 21, Kettering 18: City side record record one of their best wins in the last 10 years

Borough came out on top of a nerve-jangling finale to celebrate one of their best wins of recent years today (September 9).

The city side pipped Kettering 21-18 at Fengate to record their first victory of the Midlands Division One season.

A try for Borough in their 21-18 win over Kettering. Photo: Mark Shore.

But what a finish! Borough looked to have sealed the win when Joe Andersen kicked an 80th minute penalty to take a three point lead.

But Borough promptly conceded a penalty in a very kickable central position, but the Kettering kicker pushed the ball wide seconds before the final whistle blew.

“That’s one of our best wins for a decade,” Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett enthused. “Kettering are a very strong team tipped to go well this season, but were outstanding from 1-15.

“We deserved the win and hopefully it will be the start of a successful season of our own. It was a great finish and a great result.”

Borough in possession during their 21-18 win over Kettering. Photo: Mark Shore.

Andreson was the points-scoring star. He claimed a try in the second minute after excellent work from Jono Anderson and Michael Bean which he also converted.

Borough extended their advantage to 12-0 when prop Michael Watts, a close season signing from Spalding, barged over before the inevitable fightback from the powerful visitors.

Kettering crossed for a try two minutes before the break and two minutes after it, one of which was converted to make it 12-12.

Andresen converted two more penalties in quick succession for 18-12, but Kettering hit back again with two penalties to make it 18-18 with five minutes to go, thus setting up a thrilling finish.