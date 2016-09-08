Borough start with revenge on the minds

Borough will be attempting to put the record straight when they kick off their Midlands Division Two East (South) campaign against Oadby at Fengate on Saturday (3pm).

The Leicestershire side twice inflicted defeats on Borough last season - 19-5 away and 36-8 at home - and went on to finish fourth.

Borough, who spent much of the 2015-2016 campaign hovering above the relegation trapdoor for a second season running, eventually finished seventh.

They’ll be looking to do so much better this time round and pre-season signs have been encouraging.

Head coach Lee Adamson said: “ The hard work has been done and now it’s time to put all the time and effort into practice and everyone at the club can’t wait for the action to begin. Everyone is buzzing.

“It has been a highly exciting and productive summer at the club with senior training numbers high, and competition for the 18 jerseys available will go right down to the last training session this week.

“The club continues to attract new players and some of those have put themselves in contention for selection this weekend.

“What can be promised is a Borough side that is well prepared and determined to build on the good results achieved at the end of last season.”

The side will once again be skippered by John Thompson, assisted by Stuart Day and Stefan Gallucci as joint vice-captains.

Club vice-chairman Archie Bennett added: “I am really pleased with the way things have progressed over the summer.

“I sense a good atmosphere among the players and coaches. It is going to be an interesting season with some nice local derbies to look out for along the way. They are good for local rugby.”

Oundle and Stamford are both involved in Midlands Division Two East (South) this season.