PREVIEW: The ‘Beasts from the East’ are on a journey to the unknown

It’s a journey into the unknown for Peterborough Lions on Saturday (September 16) as they travel to face Doncaster Phoenix in the Midlands Premiership.

Doncaster were transferred across from Northern League rugby at the end of last season so they are new opponents for the top city side.

And what a humdinger of a first meeting it should be as both sides have won their opening two matches of the campaign.

“All I know about them is they have won both league matches so far by big margins,” Lions chief Andy Moore stated. “But all they will know about us is the rest of the league still call us ‘the Beasts from the East.’

“That nickname was based on a huge, powerful testosterone-fuelled back, but we’ve moved away from that style this season so hopefully we can surprise them.

“We will travel there full of confidence even though we will probably have a few regulars missing. We have built the best squad we’ve ever had in my time and now we can prove it.

“Last week for instance we saw Semisi Sitanislei Tei, our star centre, pull out of the game injured, but we had Rory White on standby and he is a former member of the Munster Academy. He was exceptional as well.

“We haven’t been able to field our strongest side yet and we haven’t put together a full 80-minute performance.”

Marius Andrjauskas could return to the Lions side tomorrow, but Tei faces a late fitness test.