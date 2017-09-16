MATCH REPORT: Perfect start continues for the Lions

Peterborough Lions roared to another superb win in the English Clubs Championship today (September 16).

They won 30-11 at highly-fancied and previously unbeaten Doncaster Phoenix, the Doncaster Knights development XV, to make it three wins from three Midlands Premiership matches and all with a try-scoring bonus point.

Semisi Sitanislei Tei scored another try for the Lions.

As a result they have moved up a place to second in the table, level on points with Newport, who were 62-13 winners at Newbold-on-Avon today.

“Three five-point wins against three very good teams is a fantastic way to start the season. I couldn’t be happier. I’m chuffed to bits,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We travelled here on the train in our club blazers and certainly made an impression. But it’s on the pitch where we’re really getting noticed.

“Everybody was looking at today’s game between two of the top sides in the division and we’ve torn them apart. The ‘Beasts from the East’ have done it again.

“And we’re doing it with a fantastic brand of open, flowing rugby. The Lions haven’t played like this for three or four years and it’s brilliant to watch. Long may it continue.”

Early forward pressure resulted in a quick score for the Lions when they were awarded a penalty try.

Doncaster retaliated immediately with a penalty but scrum-half Tom Dougherty finished off a superb handling move with the second Lions try to make it 12-3.

The home side were once again quick to respond - with an uncoverted try - but Dan Malen added a penalty to make it 15-11 to the Lions at the break. And that was a good effort seeing as they’d played for 10 minutes with 14 men followiung the sin-binning of star Tongan centre Semisi Sitanislei Tei.

The Lions made a fiery start to the second period and were rewarded with another Malem penalty and then Sitanislei Tei broke through three tackles to touch down with Malem addding the extras to make it 25-11.

From then on the Lions were in total control and they just managed to grab the bonus-point try their superiority warranted through Sam Crooks in the last minute.