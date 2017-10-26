Nuns are warned to beware of wounded Lions at Solstice Park

There’s a cracking match in store at Bretton on Saturday as Peterborough Lions entertain Nuneaton in a top Midlands Premiership tussle at Solstice Park (3pm).

The Lions are smarting after losing top spot last Saturday when going down 41-21 at Newport. It was a first defeat of the season for Vili Ma’asi’s boys and they’ll be desperate to get back on the winning track.

And the ‘Nuns’ will come steaming into action on the back of a terrific run of form.

They slipped up narrowly in their first two games of the campaign but have won the last four in style - 63-0 at home to Old Halesonians, 53-25 at Scunthorpe, 17-12 at Newport and 18-14 at Newbold on Avon. They travel well.

“It’s got all the makings of an absolute corker,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“I haven’t had to say this for a while but . . . beware the wounded Lions!

“We’re hurting and Nuneaton are going like a train.

“We got a kick up the backside at Newport. I think we were getting a bit too comfortable after six wins on the trot. We let our guard drop and got punched.

“Players who should have shone didn’t. It won’t happen again and hopefully Nuneaton will feel the wrath of that loss.”

In last year’s corresponding fixture Lions took the honours 20-13.

The Lions did actually make a cracking start at Newport.

Playing with the advantage of a very stiff breeze and a sloping pitch they went 7-0 up when Wes Cope scored from a rolling maul and Dan Malem added the extras.

Newport edged their way back into the game with a penalty and a converted try but the Lions turned round 14-10 to the good after being awarded a penalty try at the end of the half.

The second half was a different story.

Lions kept dropping the ball and Newport used the strong wind to good effect, kicking deep into the corners.

They went 22-14 up and were looking comfortable.

The Lions did snatch another try - number eight Sioki Vaha Taufu’i going over after good forward pressure and Malem converting - to bring it back to a point at 22-21 but it was against the run of play and Newport scored three tries their dominance warranted in the closing quarter.