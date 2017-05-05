NEW ADDITION: Borough open their ‘Sin Bin’ bar

Peterborough Rugby Club have added another feature to their superb facilities at Second Drove, Fengate.

On President’s Day last Sunday (April 30) they officially opened a new £50,000 bar aptly named ‘The Sin Bin’.

It will double as an additional bar facility on matchdays, with unobstructed covered views of the first team playing area, as well as a coaching and learning facility during the week.

The club as part of their “Club For All” strategy chose oldest surviving John Canham and a representative from the Under 6 team to perform the opening along with brothers Rob and Bruce Morley, who have been behind the project.

The opening was the first part of further infrastructure improvements, which will during the summer also see the completion of the club’s new training area, additional pitch floodlighting and a new stand.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “I am delighted that we are adding more infrastructure to our facility and these new projects will help to accommodate our ever increasing membership.“