MATCH REPORT: Ton-up Borough keep on winning

Borough’s superb season in the English Clubs Championship continued right to the end today (April 22) when they won their final match 33-23 at Oadby.

That made it 19 wins from 22 games for the Midlands Division Two East (South) champions and it took their final league points tally to an impressive 101. They scored 952 points - another eye-catching statistic.

Oundle finished second behind Borough on 81 points after winning 37-24 at Oakham today to get the point they required for home advantage in a promotion play-off.

“We didn’t play particularly well,” said Kevin Roe, one of the Borough coaches, “but we got the job done in the end.”

Borough actually trailed 13-12 at the turnaround but fought back strongly in the second half even though they were reduced to 13 men for six or seven minutes following the sin-binning of Michael Bean and Scott Mills.

Bean was one of the try-scorers with the others coming from Tom Williams, Ben Edwards (2) and Sarel Pretorious. Williams was on target with four of the conversions.