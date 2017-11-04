MATCH REPORT: Thrilling win for the Borough boys

Borough made it four English Clubs Championship wins on the trot in dramatic fashion in Nottingham this afternoon (November 4).

They were at Paviors in Midlands Division One and clinched a nail-biting 24-22 victory with the last kick of the game deep into injury-time.

That was a conversion by cool customer Joe Andresen after Borough centre George Offer scored a try under the posts - his third of the match - to level it up at 22-22.

Borough got off to a cracking start and scored two tries in the first six minutes.

Both came from livewire Offer - the first after some great work by Ben Higton and the second following a lovely chip into space by Andresen.

Paviors pulled a score back but then centre Michael Bean waltzed in for a superb solo try after a mazy run and it was 17-7 to the visitors.

Paviors again came back fighting to snatch a second try and at half-time it was 17-14 to Borough.

Borough suffered a blow midway through the second half when losing Andresen to the sin-bin and a Paviors penalty squared it up at 17-17.

Then with just five minutes left they nicked a try to lead 22-17.

It was roll-your-sleeves-up time for Borough and after about 20 phases of play that man Offer popped up again to complete his hat-trick and Andresen added the valuable extras to earn Borough a bonus-point win.

The centre pairing of Offer and Bean were excellent for Borough while up front number eight Sarel Pretorius was outstanding and debutant prop Sam Cowell and flanker Zak McClure also caught the eye.

“That was an unbelievable win,” said Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett. “I can’t remember the last time we came to Paviors and got a win. It keeps us in the pack at the right end of the table and we’re happy.”

Borough are fourth in the table.

Oundle were at home to second-placed Syston and lost 39-18. Gareth Smithson and Craig Tandy scored their tries with Smithson and Will Carrington kicking penalties and Carrington adding one conversion.

Oundle are seventh in the table.