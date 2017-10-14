MATCH REPORT: Scouts scalped by a depleted Borough

Borough remained fifth in the Midlands Division one table this afternoon (October 14) with an efficient rather than spectacular beating of Northampton Old Scouts at Fengate.

Chief coach Lee Adamson found his selection weakened by an in-house wedding but still managed to put together a side that ultimately possessed too much for a struggling Scouts XV that had won only one game this season.

Sarel Pretorius wins lineout possession for Borough. Picture: David Lowndes

Mind you, there was nothing to choose beteen the two teams in the first half. Borough edged it territorially and in terms of possession but Scouts were always a threat on the counter-attack - mainly because too many Borough defenders decided to give tackling a miss for the afternoon.

The second half, however, especially after the early introduction of expeienced pair Nico Steenkamp to the front row and Reggie Reid at full-back, were too slick and too quick for their opponents and cruised to a comfortable bonus-point win for scoring four tries.

They played virtually the entire second period camped in the Scouts half and they got stronger the longer the game wore whereas the visitors tended to flag in the sunshine.

Borough began with a bang and big prop Michael Watts bustled his way over on seven minutes for Joe Andresen to convert.

Michael Bean is on the run for Borough. Picture: David Lowndes

Within the next four minutes though Scouts were gifted a couple of tries through poor defence and they were 10-7 in front.

Andresen smacked over a penalty to level matters and then just before the break powerhouse Watts touched down again after great work by Ben Higton, who smashed through three tackles straight down the middle.

That made it 15-10 at the turaround and Borough began the second half with their tails up.

They dominated all aspects of play and Andresen increased it to 18-10 with a second penalty.

More action from the Borough v Northampton Old Scouts game. Picture: David Lowndes

Then on 53 minutes, centre Michael Bean picked up a loose ball on halfway and sped off down the touchline to cross in the corner for a 23-10 advantage.

Next Kiwi flanker Andrew Carruthers went over from close range for the fourth try and then Andresen weaved his way through the Scouts defence to round off the scoring with a try he converted himself. Again man-of-the-match Higton was prominent in the build-up play.

Former Borough legend John Sismey’s 18 year-old son William made his first team debut 14 years after his dad last played for the side.

Borough: J. Trolove, W. Sismey, M. Bean, H. Wyber, T. Downer, J., Andresen, N. Borkett, M. Watts, A. Throne, S. Day, S. Mills, R.Linnell, B. Higton, A. Carruthers, S. Pretorius. Subs: N. Steenkamp, Z. McClure, R. Reid.

In the same division Oundle won 32-24 at Wellingborough while Kettering won 64-24 at Huntingdon.