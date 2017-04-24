MATCH REPORT: Precious point for Oundle

Oundle gained a precious point when defeating Oakham 37-24 in their final Midlands Division Two East (South) match of the season on Saturday (April 22).

The ‘Eagles’ were already assured of runners-up spot behind Borough but needed a point from the game at Oakham to land a home tie in the promotion play-offs.

Robb Shingles on his way to the try-line for Oundle. Picture: Mick Sutterby

And they attained that with room to spare, scoring five tries to gain a five-point haul. They will now face Midlands Division East (North) runners-up Coalville at Occupation Road to determine who goes up to Midlands Division One next season.

Oundle led 27-3 at the break and had to withstand a sgring fightback by Oakham in the second period before clinching victory.

Speedy winger Callum Gardner crossed for a hat-trick of tries with number eight Robb Shingles crossing twice. Jaco Steenberg kicked three conversions and two penalties.

The Oundle back row of Shingles, Ali Kachra and Simon New were outstanding, Saad Sait secured a lot of turnover ball, Joe Roberts had several strong runs, Vernon Horne was a constant threat, and tight-head prop Lee Osborne typified the never-say-die attitude of the Oundle side.

Coalville have won their last 11 games and their latest victory was by a whopping 86-5 margin at home to Spalding on Saturday.