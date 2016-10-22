MATCH REPORT: Oundle deny Borough with superb second-half comeback

The big local derby at Fengate this afternoon (October 22) between Borough and Oundle ended all square at 31-31.

A pulsating Midlands Division Two East (South) contest saw Borough call all the shots in the first half and Oundle come back from the dead in the second period.

Borough made a lightning start with a try by debutant flanker Domantus Tautkas in the second minute after good work by fellow Lithuanian Paulius Strigonas.

By the interval Borough had crossed twice more, stretching their advantage to 21-3 after totally dominating the half and there seemed no way back for an Oundle side playing second-fiddle to their hosts in all departments.

A jinky run by fly-half Tom Williams paved the way for try number two, scored after a bullocking burst by prop Stuart Day, and the third try came from speedy centre Michael Bean after full-back Danish Tomoliunas, another debutant, had raced 50 yards.

Williams converted all three tries while Oundle, who were seen only twice in the Borough half during the first 40 minutes, managed to slot a penalty through Jaco Steenberg.

The second half was a different story altogether.

Oundle displayed far more urgency and a five-minute of spell of early pressure was rewarded with a try by impressive number eight Robb Shingles.

Steenberg added the extras and as Borough were forced into a string of errors the South African scrum-half added two penalties to put Oundle right back in contention at 21-16.

Borough were now struggling to win possession but against the run of play Bean scooped up a loose ball and outsprinted the visiting defence to score from 40 yards out. Williams again converted and Borough were 28-16 ahead with an hour gone.

But back came Oundle again and once more it was Shingles credited with the touchdown as they scored an unconverted pushover try.

The relentless pressure from the ‘Eagles’ continued and with Borough down to 13 men following the sin-binning of scrum-half Harry Roe and full-back Tomoliunas the gap got even closer in the 68th minute. That’s when Bryn Jones scored a third try for Oundle and Borough’s lead stood at just 28-26.

Then, in an exciting finale, Oundle ran the ball wide to take the lead for the first time at 31-28 with a 77th minute try by Callum Gardner, only to see Borough snatch a share of the spoils with a successful pressure penalty-kick by Williams.

Immediately after that, the final whistle went to end a thoroughly entertaining match-up.

Peterborough: Danish Tomoliunas, Chris Sansby, Michael Bean, Joe Andresen, Stefan Gallucci, Tom Williams, Harry Roe, Stuart Day, Aaron Throne, George Hicks, John Thompson, Rob Linnell, Ben Higton, Domantus Tautkas, Paulius Strigonas. Subs: Nico Steenkamp, Lewis Hall, Johnny Beale.

Oundle:Tom Oliver, Vernon Horne, Callum Gardner, Marc Roussouw, Adam Peel, Craig Tandy, Jaco Steenberg, Mark Carter, Joe Roberts, Saad Sait, Dan Page, Lee Osborne, Al-Karin Kachra, Simon New, Robb Shingles. Subs: Simon Andrews, Bryn Jones, Henry Lloyd.

Other English Clubs Championship results:

National League Division Three; Sandbach 35, Peterborough Lions 27.

Midlands Division Two East (South): Stamford 47, Old Laurentians 12.

Midlands Division Two East (North): Spalding 10, Matlock 38.