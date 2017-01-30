MATCH REPORT: Old Monks run Juggers ragged

Thorney Old Monks were comfortable winners once again in the big local veterans derby on Saturday (January 28).

Borough Juggers were looking for revenge for the 42-12 drubbing they received on the opening day of the season but got nowhere near it.

This time the lively Old Monks ran out overwhelming 74-0 winners at Thorney.

Prop Stuart Scott ran in from 60 metres to score the first of their 12 tries in the fifth minute and after that touchdowns arrived at regular intervals.

It was 35-0 at half-time.

Darren Frisby led the way with four tries and Ade James, Andy McGeown, Chris Powell, Ben Richardson, Jason Monaghan, Ian Wilkins and man-of-the-match Tim Thompson also went over.

James kicked seven conversions.