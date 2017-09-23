MATCH REPORT: Mooki races in for a hat-trick as Borough win again

Teenage talent Mooki Tshepo-Obile was Borough’s hat-trick hero as they made it three English Clubs Championship wins on the trot at Fengate this afternoon (September 23).

They entertained Market Rasen, the bottom club in Midlands Division One, and ran out convincing 39-7 winners with 19 year-old South African winger Tshepo-Olebile crossing for half of their six tries.

Ben Hiton was outstanding for Borough.

It was 29-0 to Borough at half-time after a dominant first-half showing.

Vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “We certainly did our best work in the first half and in all honesty should have scored a few more tries. We tended to rest on our laurels a bit in the second half and allowed them back into the game.

“But it’s a bonus-point win and the good thing is we know we can still play so much better.

“Last week it was our forwards who did the business, today it was the backs’ turn to impress.”

After Joe Andresen had kicked Borough ahead with a second minute penalty, the floodgates opened and four tries arrived before the break at regular intervals.

Centre Michael Bean crossed for the first, Andresen touched down for the second, and Ben Higton and George Offer did the spadework for the first of Tshepo-Obile’s three tries.

Andresen kicked three conversions.

Tshepo-Obile scored twice more in the second half - his first after more good work by Offer and the second after the forwards charged down an attempted Rasen clearance kick.

Higton was Borough’s star man up front, hitting everything that moved, while Offer made a big impact on his return to the club after a spell with Peterborough Lions.

The win moves Borough up to sixth place in the table on 14 points.

Oundle beat Northampton Old Scouts 36-19 at home and they are third in the table on 15 points.