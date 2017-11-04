MATCH REPORT: Lions smash bottom club Old Halesonians 90-0

Peterborough Lions roared to their biggest ever win in the Midlands Premiership this afternoon (November 4).

The promotion-chasing city side, who are second in the table, were at rock-bottom Old Halesonians in Stourbridge and cruised to a whopping 90-0 win.

Sitanilei Tei Semisi races in for one of his three tries. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“It was one-way traffic just as the scoreline suggests,” said Lions secretary Mike Marjoram. “It was men against boys. They are a very young side but have no bulk in the forwards. They are enthusiastic but have no real structure and I’m afraid to say they are going out of this league.

“To their credit though, they never gave up trying.”

The Lions scored 45 points in each half crossing for 14 tries in all with 10 of them converted by Dan Malem.

Leading the way on the scoresheet were winger Kaz Henderson, who raced in for four tries, and centre Sitanilei Tei Semisi, who scored three.

Jack Lewis on the attack for the Lions against Old Halesonians. He scored one try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Tom Lewis, playing out of position on the other wing, crossed twice and there was one try apiece for Jack Lewis, Wes Cope, Connor Gracey, Tom Dougherty and Josh Waller.