MATCH REPORT: Lions roar back to winning ways

Peterborough Lions returned to winning ways in fine style in the Midlands Premiership this afternoon (October 28).

The city side bounced back from a first defeat of the season at Newport last weekend to win 41-18 against Nuneaton at Solstice Park, Bretton.

Dan Malem touches down for the first of his two tries. Picture: Mick Sutterby

A crowd of over 300 watched a high tempo contest between two fast, physical sides with ambitions to play at the next level.

“It was electric rugby. A magnificent game played at 100mph,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “We went to sleep a bit in the last quarter of the game at Newport, but today it was just the opposite - we came alive. We scored 21 points in the last 20 minutes and it was terrific to watch.

“We’re right back in the mix again now and with Newport losing to Sandbach, we’ve gone second, four points behind Birmingham.”

There was little to choose between the two sides in the first half after which Lions led 10-8 thanks to tries by Wes Cope and Sam Crooks. Both were scored in similar fashion as the players broke off a maul formed at lineouts.

Sam Crooks heads for the try-line for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

In the second half it was the Lions who got stronger - but only after the Nuns had nicked an early try to go 13-10 in front.

Prop Ben Howard powered over from a ruck to regain the initiative for the Lions and then two tries in quick succession by fly-half Dan Malem - the first of which secured the bonus point and both of which Malem converted - put the Lions well clear at 29-13.

Full-back Sitanilei Tei Semisi scooted in for a scorcher of a try - converted by Malem - in the 39th minute and deep into injury time number eight Sioki Vaha Taufu’i charged in for the Lions seventh try. In between Nuneaton bagged a breakway effort of their own.