MATCH REPORT: Lions keep their great run going

Peterborough Lions’ outstanding run of results in National League Division Three continued in the West Midlands today (January 21) as they smashed Old Halesonians 34-8.

It was a first ever triumph for the Bretton- based club against the Stourbridge outfit in six attempts and it came on the back of an explosive second-half showing.

There was very little to choose between the two sides in the first half, which ended all square at 8-8 with prop Alex Iannou having scored a try for the Lions from a lineout and winger Adrian Enwright having kicked a penalty.

But in the second half it was one-way traffic as the Lions tore their opponents apart up front.

“I don’t know what was said or done at half-time but in the second half we were a different team,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We were magnificent - just as we were against Nuneaton last week.

“We turned up the heat and Old Halesonians couldn’t handle it. They collapsed and we even won five strikes against the head - two of which led to tries.

“The whole team excelled once again. At the moment we are as good as anybody in this league and it was great to beat our bogey team in their own backyard.”

The second-half onslaught began when skipper Chris Humphrey charged over, picking up from the base of a scrum five metres out, and then Will Carrington darted in for a touchdown after some superb work by Conor Crown.

The last two tries were both scored by prop Ben Howard as a result of intense forward pressure.

Carrington slotted three of the four conversions.

The Lions, who have now won nine and drawn one of their last 11 games, remain fifth in the table.

Former Borough player Andrew Dewdney made an eye-catching debut for the Lions in the back row.