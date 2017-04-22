MATCH REPORT: Fox sent off in his last game for the Lions

Darren Fox, the successful player/coach at Peterborough Lions for the last three seasons, has almost certainly played his last game for the club - and it was definitely not one to be proud of.

The former Northampton Saints star received a red card midway through the second half of today’s final National League Division Three match of the season at Derby for kneeing an opponent in the head and will now miss the East Midlands Cup final against Bedford Athletic on Wednesday (April 26).

It’s understood Fox will leave the Lions at the end of the season to take up a player/coach position wtih National League Division Two side Cambridge.

“I can confirm that negotiations are taking place between Darren and Cambridge and I can also confirm that we are talking to a possible replacement,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“And that replacement comes with an oustanding pedigree. Hiring him will be a major coup for us.

“Foxy has been good for the Lions but it looks like he’s played his last game for us. It’s a great shame he won’t be playing in the cup final. We’ll certainly miss him.”

Although inujuries forced the Lions to field forwards in the backs (Fox played on the wing and Tom Lewis in the centre) for today’s last game, they still emerged comfortable 48-18 winners.

“We were simply too strong for them. We were always in total control and scored most of our eight tries from rolling mauls,” added Moore.

Kaz Henderson, Sam Crooks and Alex Iannou all scored two tries with Chris Humphrey and Will Carrington also touching down. Carrington completed the tally with four conversions.

Lions finished fourth in the table for the second season running.