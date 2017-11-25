MATCH REPORT: Cracking game but Borough just miss out, big win for Oundle

Borough played their part in a thrilling Midlands Division One clash at Fengate this afternoon (November 25) but came off second best against Syston.

The visitors from Leicestershire, who were a National League Three side last season, just had the edge and emerged 29-22 victors to go top of the table.

Craig Tandy scored two tries for Oundle.

Previous leaders Bedford Athletic were shock 45-24 losers today at Paviors.

Borough picked up two bonus points - one for four tries and one for losing by seven points or less - and stay fourth in the table, seven points behind Syston.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “It was a really good game between two good sides but Syston were slightly better than us.

“The thing is when you make mistakes against a side of the calibre of Syston, who let’s face it were two levels ahead of us last season, you are gojng to get punished.

“At the end of the day, although we’re obviously disappointed to lose, that was two very good points gained by us. We weren’t at the very top of our game so to push them close was a good effort. We got it back to 22-22 in the second half before they scored their winning try with about five minutes to go.”

Flanker Ben Higton, who was Borough’s man-of-the-match, scored two of Borough’s tries - his second a superb solo effort, with full-back Reggie Reid and centre Michael Bean also touching down.

Bean’s score was down to great running and handling by the backs and a lovely chip ahead by Zak McClure.

Joe Andresen added one conversion.

There was a really high-scoring affair at Oundle as they beat Bugbrooke 50-43.

Oundle led 33-8 at half-time before Bugbrooke staged a spirited second-half revival.

Tries for Oundle were scored by Craig Tandy (2), Will Carrington, Henry Pegley, James Keane, Jack Sharpley and Robb Shingles with Carrington adding six conversions and a penalty.