MATCH REPORT: Buoyant Borough smash closest rivals

Borough’s brilliant season in Midlands East Division Two (South) just gets better and better.

Lee Adamson’s potent mix of Lithuanian, South African, Hungarian and homegrown talent combined to cruise to a 41-18 victory away to Old Laurentians today (January 21).

Danius Tomoliunas scored Borough's sixth and final try against Old Laurentians.

It was a table-topping tussle between the teams occupying first and second places and indeed for the first half there was very little in it. At the break it was 17-11 to Borough.

But after the interval all the action was in Laurentians’ half as Borough’s formidable forwards turned the screw.

They became much more dominant providing a surfeit of quality possession to allow Borough’s fleet-footed backs to run amok and score three more sizzling tries to add to the three they bagged in the first half.

In the end they ran out handsome winners to increase their lead at the summit to 13 points with nine games remaining.

The compliments flew thick and fast Borough’s way from the Laurentians camp and they are indeed playing with a swagger worthy of champions these days.

They kicked off with a penalty try after seven minutes, awarded after an under-pressure Laurentians pack conceded three penalties under their posts.

Fly-half Joe Andresen added the extras and then claimed a try in the corner after some smart handling by the Borough back division.

Tom Williams scorched in for Borough’s third try just before half-time, again following incisive running and perfect handling by the backs.

Andresen waltzed in from 30 yards out - a superb solo effort - to start the second-half scoring and Nico Steenkamp bulldozed in from a lineout to give Borough a 34-11 lead with an hour gone.

Williams kicked those two conversions and then added a penalty before winger Danius Tomoliunas rounded things off with the sixth and final try which he converted himself.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “It was stunning stuff from our guys again today - top-dollar! And Old Laurentians were very complimentary about us.

“It’s exciting times for us at the moment but we’re not getting carried away. It’s one game at a time and we’re all looking forward to playing Oadby at home next Saturday.”

Hungarian international David Drabbant came on as a sub just before half-time and impressed on his Borough debut while Ben Higton and Sarel Pretorious were awesome in the Borough back row.

In the same division third-placed Oundle lost 26-19 at Olney while Stamford lost 39-12 at Oadby Wyggestonians.