MATCH REPORT: Borough storm to another big win

Borough gave their promotion push another mighty shove at Fengate this afternoon (January 28).

The city side maintained their 13-point lead at the head of Midlands Division Two East (South) by smashing Olney 49-15 with a wonderful display of entertaining 15-a-side rugby.

Ben Edwards crosses for a Borough try against Olney. Picture: Mick Sutterby

The visitors from Buckinghamshire, unbeaten since November, were seen as a potential banana-skin but Borough never showed any sign of slipping up.

They scored six minutes into the contest with a superb try from an adventurous move that began on their own goal-line, and they never looked back.

Impressive full-back Danius Tomoliunas started that counter-attack and centre Tom Williams finished it. In between there was a delicate chip ahead by Sarel Pretorious which was smartly gathered up by winger Stefan Gallucci.

Three more cracking tries arrived before the interval.

Nico Steenkamp powers over the try-line for Borough. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Fly-half Joe Andresen grabbed the next after a 35-yard carry by number eight Paulius Strigonas, then hooker Nico Steenkamp charged in after slick handling by Gallucci and Williams.

Olney kicked a penalty and converted a try to make it 20-8 at the halfway point.#

In the second half Olney’s forwards wilted as Borough’s awesome pack assumed total dominance and, with so many great runners outside, the floodgates opened for the home side.

They added five more tries and with a little bit more luck could have had another five.

A perfect punt by Williams sent Gallucci scurrying over for the first and Williams also created the second for Strigonas.

Ben Edwards, who shows outstanding mobility for a prop, made amends for picking up a yellow card in the first half by galloping in from 25 yards out and then that man Williams popped up to score his third try of the match.

Finally Pretorius touched down for try number nine when peeling off a driving maul.

Tomoliunas converted two of the tries.