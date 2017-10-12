MATCH REPORT: Borough Ladies hit another hundred

Borough Ladies smashed through the 100-point barrier for the second time in the WRFU Championship on Sunday (October 8).

They were away at new side Buxton in Midlands Division Two North of the Women’s National Conference and romped to a whopping 108-0 victory.

Exactly 12 months ago they won by a club record score of 145-0 at Maidstone - a game in which winger Abi Martin scored a club record eight tries.

Against Buxton top try-scorer was Natalie Elliott with five. Nicola Perry raced in for a hat-trick and there were two tries each for Steph Warlow and Laura Phillips. Others to touch down were skipper Melanie Fulcher, Hannah Christofferson, Sarah Winder and Bianka Katona. Fulcher kicked eight conversions.

Back and forward of the day respectively were Elliott and Phillips.

Borough have gone top of their division after the big win.