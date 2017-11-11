MATCH REPORT: Borough keep on winning despite poor show

Borough’s fine run of results in the English Clubs Championship continued this afternoon (November 11) with an away win at Wellingborough.

They made it five wins on the trot, taking the honours 27-14, and remain fourth in the Midlands Division One table with eight wins from 10 games.

Sarel Pretorius.

It was, however, not a pretty sight. Borough, by their own admission, turned in their worst performance of the season against opposition that offered plenty of fire up front but little outside.

“To play poorly and still come away with a bonus-point win says a lot about the character in this side,” said vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“It was a scrappy game. We dominated the scrums and lineouts but kept giving away too many penalties. We actually trailed 11-10 at half-time but got the job done in the end. At least we’re heading in the right direction in the table.”

Michael Bean, who had another fine game in the centre, crossed for two tries with Stefan Gallucci and Joe Andresen also touching down. Andresen kicked a penalty and two conversions to complete the tally.

Hooker Aaron Throne and number eight Sarel Pretorius both emerged with credit in the battle up front.

On a worrying note, centre George Offer was taken to hospital with a leg injury and it’s feared he may have broken his ankle.

Oundle were at home to high-flying table-toppers Bedford Athletic and went down 65-17.

Will Carrington (2) and James Keane got their tries with Gareth Smithson adding a conversion.

The next fixtures are on November 25 when Borough entertain second-placed Syston and Oundle are at home to Bugbrooke.