MATCH REPORT: Borough just beaten by top-class visitors

Highly-rated Rugby Lions’ they were given a big scare by Borough in the RFU Intermediate Cup tie at Fengate yesterday (October 15).

The visitors won 29-26 in a tie between two teams in free-scoring form. Rugby are a former force in English rugby, but were only reformed three seasons ago, since when they’ve been unbeaten in league rugby.

Borough celebrate a try againts Rugby Lions.

Rugby started well and showed the kind of confidence that comes from such a long run of victories, but Borough were more than a match for them in most areas and it was in fact the City side who took the lead when winger Stefan Gallucci intercepted a loose pass 40 metres out and sprinted in to score.

Lewis Hall narrowly missed the conversion and after some dominant forward drives Rugby levelled the scores and shortly afterwards added another converted try to lead 12-5

Borough are a different side this season and in previous years may have folded at this stage, but they fought back and reduced the lead to four points with a Lewis Hall long range penalty.

Lions then fought back with another converted try and a penalty to leave the visitors 22-8 in front at half time.

Borough started the second half strongly and it was no surprise when Gallucci scored his second try of the game

However it was Lions who drove over for another try and to make matters worse Borough were reduced to 13 men with two yellow cards in succession.

Lions’ big forwards were at this stage tiring and after fine work by Chris Sansby and Joe Andresen the resulting scrum saw the ball won against the head and impressive number eight Paulius Strigonas touched down.

Tom Williams converted and then kicked a penalty to reduce Rugby’s lead to three points.

With Borough back to 15 the home side were now on top and although they pressed the Lions line they could not convert pressure into points and are now left reflecting on a game they could and should have won but came up short.

Borough entertain local rivals Oundle in what should be an entertaining game in the Midlands League next Saturday (October 22).