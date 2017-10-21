MATCH REPORT: Big Ben strikes again as Borough win in Northampton

Have your say

There was a cracking victory for Borough in Northampton this afternoon (October 21) in the English Clubs Championship.

They were at Midlands Division One promotion fancies Old Northamptonians and emerged 33-26 winners.

Michael Bean scored Borough's first try.

A dominant display by their pack, and in particular two-try star Ben Higton and fellow back row player Sarel Pretorius, paved the way for victory in blustery conditions.

Behind the scrum, Stefan Gallucci did well at scrum-half as did Micheal Bean in the centre.

“Our pack were fantastic,” said vice-chairman Archie Bennett, “but our backs also handled very, very well in very difficult conditions.

“All in all it was a great result - we don’t very often come here and win - and it gives us a boost for next weekend’s local derby against Oundle.”

Borough actually fell behind in the fifth minute when ONs kicked a penalty but never looked back after taking the lead five minutes later.

Bean picked up from a ruck 35 yards out and cut through the middle of the ONs defence to gain the touchdown which was converted by Joe Andresen.

Two more tries were added before the turnaround.

Pretorius charged over for the second and young teenage winger William Sismey finished off a slick handling move by the backs to grab the second.

Andresen’s conversion made it 21-6 to Borough at the break.

ONs came back into the game more in the second half but Borough always managed to keep their noses in front thanks to a double strike by Higton.

His first score came after good work by debutant French winger Luene Calandeau and his second, which was converted by Andresen, was a solo effort.

Oundle were beaten 45-32 at home by Paviors.