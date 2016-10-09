Search

MATCH REPORT: A hat-trick for speedy runner Bean in big Borough win

Michael Bean scored a hat-trick of tries for Borough at Olney.

Borough stormed to a 49-15 win in Midlands Division Two East of the English Clubs Championships at Olney yesterday (October 8).

