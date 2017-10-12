Lions will be looking for six of the best at Solstice Park

Have your say

On paper it looks like another easy win for the high-flying Peterborough Lions.

The Midlands Premiership table-toppers entertain bottom-half Newbold-on-Avon at Solstice Park at Bretton on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and a sixth win out of six is widely predicted.

But Lions chairman Andy Moore is taking nothing for granted.

“Just look at what happened a fortnight ago - struggling Nuneaton won at Newport, who’d comfortably won four out of four.

“It just goes to show that if you take your eye off the ball at this level, you get punished.

“We know we’re a strong side this season but accidents will happen.

“We’ve had a week off, we’re all refreshed and we’re raring to go again with a full-strength squad.

“Most of the knocks have cleared up and hopefully we’ll see Conor Gracey back from injury for a first start of the season.

“We’re playing a new way using every inch of the pitch, which is very exciting to watch, and we’re getting better at it game by game.

“Our defence could be better but we’re working on it.

“Birmingham are breathing down our necks in second place and they will be a major force. They recruited strongly in the summer, just like us.

“But there’s a helluva long way to go yet.”

Newbold-on-Avon were promoted to the Premiership after winning Midlands Division One last season.

They beat Old Halesonians 20-15 at home in their last match.

Borough are also at home on Saturday. They take on Northampton Old Scouts at Fengate (3pm) in Midlands Division One East and should get back to winning ways after suffering a 25-24 loss at Melton Mowbray a fortnight ago.

The two sides last met in the 2014-2015 season when both were playing in Midlands Division Two East (South).

It was a 15-15 draw at Fengate with Scouts winning 30-13 in Northampton.