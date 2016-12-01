Lions slip up but coach Fox says they can still finish in top three

Peterborough Lions head coach Darren Fox firmly believes his side can finish in the top three in National League Division Three.

That appears a bold statement considering the Bretton-based side are sitting just two points off a relegation place.

Joe Andresen scored three tries for Borough. Picture: Kevin Goodacre

But Fox feels there’s little to choose between teams at opposite ends of the table.

“I’ve never known a more competitive league at this level,” he said. “There are no stand-out teams and anybody can beat anybody.

“We may have lost six games, but five of those defeats have been decided by just one score late in the game. With just a little more luck we could be up there challenging for a promotion spot.

“There really isn’t much in it at all and we’re in for an interesting second half of the season.

“I’m confident - providing my lads keep working hard in training - that we can make it into the top three come the end of the season.

“The players now know full well what I expect of them. If they buy into that, we’ll be fine.”

The Lions were beaten 18-10 away to Birmingham on Saturday- their first loss in four games - but Fox remained upbeat.

“We matched them and deserved to come away with something. But they had the rub of the green and we didn’t. And that’s been the story of our season. I’m sure we’ll be back to winning ways this Saturday.”

The Lions are at home to Bridgnorth (2.15pm). The Staffordshire side, newly promoted to the National League after two successive promotions, sit two places and two points behind the Lions in the table.

And their form, like so many sides in the division, is erratic.

The Lions will be without prop Levan Stapleton, who is unavailable, but otherwise the home side will be at full strength.

Fox, ex-Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues, came on as a substitute at Birmingham, but is unlikely to be involved on Saturday.

“At this stage of the season I’ll only play when I have to,” he said. “I’ll work on my fitness and see where I’m at in the New Year.”

BOROUGH

Borough must certainly have their eyes on a promotion spot after consolidating their position at the head of affairs in Midlands Division Two East (South) with a whopping win away at Belgrave on Saturday.

It took them a while to get going - in fact Belgrave were much the better side for 25 minutes - but once Joe Andresen slid through a gap to break the deadlock there was no looking back.

Borough went on to score a further eight tries and finished up handsome 59-0 winners.

Man-of-the-match Andresen, playing at fly-half, completed a hat-trick of touchdowns and centre Michael Bean bagged a pair .

“Our backs are carving defences apart at the moment and it’s lovely to watch,” said Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

Borough are without a game this weekend.

Oundle are two points behind Borough after a 33-20 win at Luton.