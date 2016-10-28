Lions lose again but they put up a gutsy display

Peterborough Lions were desperately unlucky to return from their long trip to Cheshire empty-handed on Saturday.

They were leading 24-15 at half-time after a combative first-half showing but ended up losing their National League Division Three clash at Sandbach 35-27.

If nothing else they deserved a losing bonus point for their efforts but that was denied them by a drop-goal in the last minute.

Although they’re hovering just above the relegation zone with just one win to their name this season, it was a gutsy performance by the Bretton-based boys against the odds.

They were minus skipper Chris Humphrey through injury and were given little time to warm-up after being held up on the motorway.

Sam Crooks gave them a dream start though with a try under the posts after two minutes and Dean Elmore crossed twice in the first half.

Will Carrington converted all three tries and slotted two penalties to complete their tally.

The Lions are at home on Saturday when they face league leaders Sheffield at Bretton Park (3pm). Sheffield beat Old Halesonians 31-15 last weekend.