Peterborough Lions beat Borough in the fourth annual Dads and Lads match on New Year’s Eve at Fengate to win the Heritage Cup donated by Mike Greene.

They took the honours 31-26 with tries by Peni Faingaa, Jack Lewis (2), Colin Thompson and Matty Amos plus conversions by Tom Lewis, Will Moore and Jack Lewis.

Chris Platt leads the chase for the ball for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Borough had a very large squad, but it was Lions who possessed the quality with Faingaa, Jack and Tom Lewis and Moore all having played for the Lions in National League Three this season.