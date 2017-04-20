LEGENDS DINNER: Local clubs support Team George

Local rugby clubs dug deep at the weekend to raise cash to help an injured player.

A ‘Local Rugby Legends’ dinner featuring former Northampton Saints stars Jon Phillips, Darren Fox and Matty Volland - all from Peterborough, was held at the city’s Solstice pub with all the proceeds going towards the Team George charity.

Some of the guests from Borough Rugby Club. Picture: Mick Sutterby

The event was well supported by the Peterborough, Peterborough Lions, Oundle and Thorney clubs who raised a substantial amount to help teenager George Robinson, who suffered a spinal injury playing rugby for Stamford School in Cape Town, South Africa in 2015.

Phillips made 338 appearances for the Saints, Fox 149 and Volland 32. All three gained some form of England international honours.

More guests at the dinner at the Solstice. Picture: Mick Sutterby