JUNIOR RUGBY: New Borough girls team in five-star show

Peterborough Rugby Club’s new Under 13 girls team sent out a firm message to the rest of the country yesterday (September 18) when taking part in a big event at Long Eaton.

Competing against teams from Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, they won all five games, scoring 33 tries and conceding just one.

“We didn’t really know what to expect,” said head coach Simon Potter, “but we were quietly confident. However, to totally dominate the event the way we did was absolutely brilliant and means we’ve firmly put ourselves on the map.

“This is a team that means business, and we’ll confidently face anyone now. Bring on the best of the rest!”

The defining moment came in the second game, when Peterborough faced Old Northamptonians, for years by far the strongest girls team in the East Midlands region. Boroigh put in their best performance of the day to win that game by eight tries to nil.

“That was the one we really wanted to win,” added coach Paddy Murray. “Our defence was just awesome all day and the way the girls moved the ball about and created some great team tries was a joy to watch.”

It was the team’s first outing in the new Purple Bricks sponsored shirts and McIntyre Electrical sponsored tracksuits and the girls certainly didn’t disappoint.