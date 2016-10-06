It’s a Maidstone massacre as Borough Ladies win 145-0!

Borough Ladies took pride of place on the local rugby front at the weekend.

They travelled to Maidstone for their third league match of the season and stormed to an astonishing 145-0 win.

It’s certainly a club and league record score and winger Abi Martin’s eight tries is believed to have equalled the club’s individual try-scoring record.

They touched down 23 times - that’s a try every three and a half minutes - and Melanie Fulcher was on target with 15 of the conversions.

Team spokesman Rob Warlow said: “We were only able to travel with 10 players so it ended up as a 10-a-side match and our backs certainly made the most of the available space.

“It was one-way traffic but all credit to Maidstone, who kept going to the final whistle.”

Centre Michelle Bark and scrum-half Natalie Elliott were next on the scoresheet behind Martin with five tries each and the others were scored by Jocelyn Hurcombe (2), Sam Halls, Laura Phillips and Stephanie Warlow.

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

It was a good weekend all-round for Borough as the men’s first team were also celebrating a first English Clubs Championship win of the season 24 hours earlier.

They beat Old Laurentians 31-8 in Midlands East Division Two (South) thanks to tries by Sam Williams, Stefan Gallucci, Sarel Pretorious and Michael Bean.

Borough’s front row of Nico Steenkamp, Stuart Day and George Hicks laid solid foundations and the back row trio of Ben Higton, Lewis Hall and Pretorious created havoc in the Old Laurentians defence.

Young full-back Tanaka Kanhukamwe, a 17 year-old from the Academy, came on to replace injury-victim Williams in the first half and he showed several impressive touches on his debut.

In the same division there were also victories for Oundle - their first of the season - and for Stamford.

Former Lions star Vernon Horne made an instant impression for Oundle with a hat-trick of tries on his debut in the 34-5 win over Olney.

Stamford, who are third in the table, beat Oadby 22-6.

In Midlands East Division Four (South), Thorney fought back from 5-0 down at the break to beat arch rivals Deeping 17-5 with tries by centre Luke Cochrane and flying winger Michael Croucher. Tom Deplancke slotted both conversions and a penalty.

It was Thorney’s first win of the season and coach Chris Phillips said: “This was a much improved performance with a great positive attitude shown by all 20 players in the squad.

“Special mention must go to diminutive flanker Nick Wright on his first team debut. His pace and work at the breakdown was a constant pain to Deeping.

“Our fly-half Tom Deplancke also did well.”

BAD INJURIES

A hugely competitive local Under 14 derby between Peterborough Lions and Deeping was marred by two serious injuries to Deeping players.

Ethan Harding suffered a double jaw fracture after a clash of heads while Olliver Sturnham sustained knee ligament damage.

Lions won the match 17-12.

VETERANS DERBY

Thorney Old Monks beat Deeping Dinosaurs in the big veterans derby 24-3 with tries by man-of-the-match Dan Thompson (2), Duncan Davies and Andy McGeown.

Sam Richardson shone in his first game for eight years.