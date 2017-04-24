GIRLS RUGBY: There’s no stopping Borough Under 13s

Peterborough Rugby Club’s high-flying Under 13 girls team lifted the most prestigious trophy in the country yesterday (April 23) when they won the Middlesex St George’s Day Festival, seen by many clubs as the unofficial championship of England.

In so doing they maintained their phenomenal record for the season, making it 54 wins from 54 games so far.

“We were missing quite a few key players,” said coach Simon Potter, “but every single one of the girls that was there rose to the occasion and was fantastic. We played some very good teams that we’d never faced before, and came out on top.”

Borough beat Hackney, Ealing Grasshoppers, Old Albanians from St Albans, Sutton & Epsom, Eton Manor and Old Northamptonians from Northampton to finish top.

“This event was all that’s good about rugby,” added Potter. “Excellent refereeing, great sportsmanship, good organisation and a lot of good, close games with friendly rivalry between all of the teams involved.”

The ladies/girls section of Peterborough Rugby Club is taking part in the nationwide ‘Inner Warrior’ campaign to encourage more women and girls to take up rugby. They are staging a trial session on the afternoon of Saturday May 13 (1pm) with more details available from spotter@prufc.com