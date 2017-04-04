GIRLS RUGBY: Borough youngsters aiming for 50 not out

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 13 girls team will be looking to extend their stunning unbeaten record to an incredible 50 consecutive matches on Sunday (April 9).

They are staging what is believed to be the biggest Under 13 girls’ festival ever staged in Europe, with 18 clubs involved, from Mansfield in the north to Colchester in the south, and from Drybrook on the Welsh border in the west to Diss in the east.

The girls warmed up for the event by winning the Portsmouth Festival on Sunday (April 2).

“I’m running out of words of praise for this magnificent set of players,” said team manager Simon Potter. “We faced Horsham - the London & South East champions - at the Portsmouth event. Before the game, they made a big point of telling us how they’d only lost once all season. I’m not sure they knew what hit them. Their coach said afterwards that they’d really had their eyes opened and was really complimentary about our players.”

During the weekend, the Borough girls overtook the existing Peterborough club record for most consecutive wins, set by the legendary X-Men side over a decade ago.

“These girls’ team spirit is fantastic,” added coach Paddy Murray. “They’re always there for each other. We were short of a few players at Portsmouth but everyone raised their game to support each other.”

After this weekend’s festival at Fortress Fengate, there is just the prestigious Middlesex Tournament on St George’s Day to come as the side attempts to complete the whole season without defeat.