GIRLS RUGBY: Borough trio in big East Midlands win

Borough's East Midlands trio. From the left they are Abi Phillips, Jorja Matchwick and Jessica Moorfoot.
Three girls from Peterborough Rugby Club helped the East Midlands Under 15 representative side to a huge win over North Midlands yesterday (October 29).

Jorja Matchwick started at full-back while Abi Phillips and Jessica Moorfoot came off the bench in a comfortable 66-10 victory.

There should have been four city representatives in the side, but Vitoria Silva Seide had to miss the match through injury.

Borough’s Under-13 girls, meanwhile, finally had the chance to play the best that the north of England has to offer, but had to settle for a scoreless draw against Castleford from the heart of Rugby League territory.

Having completed last season unbeaten against the cream of the Midlands and south of England, they’d been itching for a game with Castleford and it finally happened on neutral turf at Mansfield.

They went on to win the other two games in the four-team event, beating Melbourne from Derbyshire 35-0 and host club Mansfield 45-0.