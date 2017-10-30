GIRLS RUGBY: Borough trio in big East Midlands win

Three girls from Peterborough Rugby Club helped the East Midlands Under 15 representative side to a huge win over North Midlands yesterday (October 29).

Jorja Matchwick started at full-back while Abi Phillips and Jessica Moorfoot came off the bench in a comfortable 66-10 victory.

There should have been four city representatives in the side, but Vitoria Silva Seide had to miss the match through injury.

Borough’s Under-13 girls, meanwhile, finally had the chance to play the best that the north of England has to offer, but had to settle for a scoreless draw against Castleford from the heart of Rugby League territory.

Having completed last season unbeaten against the cream of the Midlands and south of England, they’d been itching for a game with Castleford and it finally happened on neutral turf at Mansfield.

They went on to win the other two games in the four-team event, beating Melbourne from Derbyshire 35-0 and host club Mansfield 45-0.